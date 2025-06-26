Donald Trump declares ‘12-day war’ over — but warns it could start again ‘soon’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared the war between Israel and Iran effectively over, attributing the sudden ceasefire to both sides being “tired” and “exhausted” from intense fighting. Speaking at the NATO summit in The Hague, Trump took credit for brokering what he dubbed the “12-day war” truce, calling it a triumph of American strength — but added a cautionary note: “I guess some day it could maybe start again soon.”

Trump takes credit for ending the '12-day war' Trump reiterated that the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran marked the end of what he dubbed the “12-day war.”

“We call it the 12-day war. I spoke to a few people. I guess that just sounded like the right name. And we think it's over,” he said.

He framed the ceasefire as a direct outcome of US military action.

Hailing strikes as 'obliteration' despite intelligence doubts The President doubled down on the success of US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which some US intelligence sources have reportedly assessed as less impactful.

“This incredible exercise of American strength has paved the way for peace,” Trump declared.

“We obliterated them.” Trump dismissed the credibility of reports suggesting the strikes did not fully dismantle Iran’s nuclear enrichment program.

“You can’t get into the tunnels. There’s nothing. There’s no way you can even get down,” he insisted.

“And the whole thing is collapsed and a disaster.”

“I think all of the nuclear stuff is down there, because it’s very hard to remove. And we did it very quickly, when they heard we were coming.”

He claimed each strike hit “within nine inches” of its intended target.

Praise for US military Trump lauded the role of the US military.

“We’ve reasserted the credibility of American deterrence, which is like no other,” he said.

Attacks ‘fake news’ over strike reports Throughout the day, Trump repeatedly criticised the media for reporting that the US strikes failed to fully eliminate Iran’s nuclear capability.

“Fake news,” he said, dismissing the claims as false and undermining national credibility.