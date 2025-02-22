US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the US-Mexico border is now closed, following his Executive Order aimed at blocking illegal immigration. US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the US-Mexico border is now closed, more than two weeks after reaching an agreement with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on border security and trade. His post, which read "OUR SOUTHERN BORDER IS CLOSED!!!", comes as part of his administration’s broader efforts to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Agreement with Mexico Earlier this month, Trump and Sheinbaum had agreed to reinforce border security while also working on trade negotiations. As part of the deal, Mexico agreed to deploy 10,000 National Guard troops to its northern border to curb fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration. In return, the US pledged to cooperate in preventing the flow of high-powered weapons into Mexico.

Impact and uncertainty Trump’s sudden announcement raises questions about the status of trade discussions and cross-border movement. While the administration has not provided further details on how the closure will be enforced, the move is expected to have significant implications for commerce, immigration, and diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The US-Mexico border: A critical economic gateway The US-Mexico border extends 1,951 miles, stretching from the Pacific Ocean in the west to the Gulf of Mexico in the east. The border runs through urban areas, deserts, and rugged terrain, making it a complex region to manage. Approximately 700 miles of fencing have been installed, with further border security measures being a topic of ongoing political debate.

Economic significance and trade growth The US-Mexico border is the busiest in the world, facilitating over 300 million crossings each year. It serves as a crucial hub for commerce, with 4.3 million trucks and 90 million cars passing through annually. Since the implementation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), commercial vehicle crossings have increased by 41%, while two-way trade has nearly tripled, now averaging $650 million per day. Texas alone accounts for two-thirds of cross-border trade, highlighting its role as a trade powerhouse.

Border security and immigration The border plays a central role in immigration policies and national security. With millions of people crossing legally every year, border security efforts focus on managing legal entry, preventing unauthorised crossings, and combating illicit trade. The region is home to 19 million people living in border counties across California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas, making border policy an issue that directly impacts local communities.

Executive Order on immigration The Southern border closure move by Trump comes a month after he signed an Executive Order on January 22 suspending the physical entry of illegal immigrants at the US-Mexico border, citing the constitutional duty to protect states from invasion under Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution. The order follows calls from states like Texas, which have claimed that the Biden administration failed to curb illegal immigration, resulting in economic and social burdens on local communities.

Enforcement measures The Executive Order invokes the Immigration and Nationality Act and Article II of the Constitution, granting Trump the authority to restrict entry and remove illegal immigrants. The order directs the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Department of State to take immediate action to repel, repatriate, and remove illegal aliens attempting to cross the southern border.

Also, the order restricts access to legal protections, including asylum, for those entering the country illegally. Trump has framed this move as part of his broader commitment to securing the border and preventing unauthorized migration.

Fulfilling a key campaign promise Trump’s decision aligns with his 2024 campaign pledge to "seal the border on Day 1." He has long argued that illegal immigration strains public resources, affects American workers, and imposes financial burdens on taxpayers.

