Trump defends sanctions on India over Russian oil purchases, warns of ‘phase two, phase three’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (September 3) said he had imposed secondary sanctions on India for buying Russian oil and warned of further steps, indicating that “phase two” and “phase three” were still on the table.

During a meeting with Polish President at the Oval Office, Trump grew visibly irritated when a Polish journalist suggested he had expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin but taken no action.

“How do you know there’s no action? Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser outside of China, they’re almost equal, would you say there was no action? That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia. You call that no action? And I haven’t done phase two yet or phase three,” Trump said.

He added sharply: “But when you say there’s no action, I think you ought to get yourself a new job.”

Warning to India Trump underscored that India had been cautioned weeks earlier.

“Two weeks ago, I said, if India buys, India’s got big problems, and that’s what happens. So, don’t tell me about that,” he said.

The President also linked his broader strategy to Moscow and its allies, saying, “I’ve already done that with regard to India, and we’re doing it with regard to other things.”

Heavy tariffs imposed Trump has already slapped 25% reciprocal tariffs on India, alongside another 25% levy specifically targeting Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil. The combined 50% tariff package took effect on August 27.

PM Modi hits back Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded firmly, stressing that India’s domestic priorities would not be compromised.

“I can’t compromise on the interests of farmers, cattle-rearers, small-scale industries. Pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it,” PM Modi said.

