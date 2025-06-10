Donald Trump defends troop deployment to Los Angeles, slams ‘incompetent’ Governor and Mayor for wildfire rebuild delays

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to defend his decision to send federal troops to Los Angeles amid recent protests, claiming that without military intervention, the city "would be burning to the ground right now." The statement follows nights of unrest and controversy surrounding the deployment of National Guard and US Marines.

Criticism of local officials Trump sharply criticised California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, accusing them of incompetence in handling both the protests including the California fires and local permitting processes. "25,000 houses burned to the ground in L.A. due to an incompetent Governor and Mayor," he wrote, suggesting that their mismanagement contributed to widespread devastation.

Federal permitting process vs state delays In his post, Trump also highlighted issues with rebuilding efforts in Los Angeles, pointing to delays in city and state approvals. He argued that the federal permitting process is complete, but local authorities are "disastrously bungled up and WAY BEHIND SCHEDULE!" urging residents to pressure their leaders to act.

Divide over federal intervention Trump's deployment of military forces in Los Angels to quell protests against anti-ICE immigration raids has drawn sharp criticism. California officials have publicly opposed federal troop presence, calling it an overreach. Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Mass argued that his move escalates tensions rather than restores order. Meanwhile, supporters believe the intervention was necessary to prevent further destruction in the city.

Defense Secretary: Troops are there to protect ICE US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Congress on Tuesday that the deployment was specifically aimed at protecting federal immigration agents from attacks during raids.

“We believe ICE agents should be allowed to be safe in doing their operations,” Hegseth said, noting that the Marines and National Guard were sent “to protect them in the execution of their duties.”

State pushes back with lawsuit California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to block Trump’s troop deployment, calling it a violation of state sovereignty.

“We don’t take lightly to the president abusing his authority,” Bonta said, labeling the federal mobilization of the California National Guard “unlawful.”

Governor Gavin Newsom also condemned the action, calling it “a blatant abuse of power” and stating: “This isn’t about public safety. It’s about stroking a dangerous President’s ego.”

Newsom vs Trump turns personal The dispute between Trump and Newsom has turned personal, with Trump supporting calls to arrest the California Governor if he interferes with federal immigration enforcement.

“I would do it if I were Tom [Holman, Border Czar]. I think it’s great,” Trump said.

Newsom responded: “The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor. This is a day I hoped I would never see in America.”

Protests intensify across Los Angeles Protests erupted Friday (June 6) after federal agents conducted immigration raids across Los Angeles, arresting over 40 individuals. The arrest of SEIU California President David Huerta during one demonstration became a flashpoint. He was later released on a $50,000 bond.

While demonstrations on Monday (June 9) were largely peaceful, police used tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash-bang grenades over the weekend. The LAPD confirmed over 50 arrests, including for looting, assault on officers, and attempted use of a Molotov cocktail.

Local leaders say troops are unwanted Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell have both opposed the military presence.

McDonnell stated the deployment creates “significant logistical and operational challenges” and asserted that LAPD is “fully capable of handling the protests.”

Bass and Newsom maintain the troops are unnecessary and dangerous in the current environment.