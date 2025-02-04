Donald Trump delays tariffs on Canada, Mexico: What is new border deal? Explained

United States President Donald Trump put his tariff threat on hold Monday, February 3, granting a 30-day pause after Mexico and Canada agreed to strengthen border security to keep a check on the outflow of immigrants and fentanyl onto the American soil.

In a "good call" between Canada and Mexico, both countries agreed to enforce a border plan to satisfy the US, leading to a 30-day pause on Donald Trump's tariffs. Meanwhile, there has been no deal between China and the US so tariffs on Beijing are still due to take effect within hours.

After the announcement of the border deal between Canada and the US, Donald Trump said, “Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl that have been pouring into our Country, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, while destroying their families and communities all across our Country.”

In another post, Donald Trump announced that he was delaying the tariffs on Canada by 30 days to see how the deal takes shape in the coming days, ending the post with “fairness for all”.

“I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured. FAIRNESS FOR ALL!” Trump added in his post.

What is new border deal that has softened Donald Trump? 1. The border deal between Canada and US is a $1.3 billion plan

2. The plan will include strenghtening the US-Canada border with new choppers, technology and personnel

3. As many as 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the US-Canada border

4. Canada will also be appointing a Fentanyl Czar to keep a check on the flow of the drug into the US

5. Cartels will be listed as “terrorists”

6. There will be 24/7 surveillance of the US-Canada border

7. Canada-US joint strike force will be launched to combat organized crime, fentanyl, and money laundering.

Result: Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on Canada to be paused for at least 30 days.

What is US-Mexico deal? 1. Mexico agreed to reinforce its northern border with 10,000 National Guard members

2. The deployment of the National Guard members will stem the flow of illegal migration and drugs

2. The United States also made a commitment to prevent trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico.

Why did Donald Trump agree to make a deal with Canada? While Donald Trump had threatened tariffs on Canada, he also demanded certain measures be implemented to stop the movement of immigrants.

After the US and Mexico reached a deal, some conservative politicians in Canada urged the federal government to deploy the military to the Canada-US border, CBC reported.