Donald Trump delays tariffs on USMCA goods from Mexico until April 2 amid trade war

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Mexico won't be required to pay tariffs on any goods that fall under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade until April 2. This is the second one-month postponement Trump has announced since first unveiling the import taxes in early February.

The reprieve would apply to goods that are compliant with the trade agreement Trump negotiated with Canada and Mexico in his first term.

"After speaking with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, I have agreed that Mexico will not be required to pay Tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement. This Agreement is until April 2nd. I did this as an accommodation, and out of respect for, President Sheinbaum. Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl. Thank you to President Sheinbaum for your hard work and cooperation! This Agreement is until April 2nd." Trump posted on Truth Social.

Donald Trump's announcement comes after his Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, said tariffs on both Canada and Mexico would “likely" be delayed.

Donald Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs threats have roiled financial markets, lowered consumer confidence, and enveloped many businesses in an uncertain atmosphere that could delay hiring and investment. Lutnick emphasized that reciprocal tariffs, in which the United States applies import taxes on countries that tariff U.S. exports, will still be implemented April 2.

US markets bounced of their lows for the day shortly after Lutnick spoke.

Also Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated that he expects his country will be in a trade war with the United States for the foreseeable future.

Trudeau said the broader month-long pause “aligns with some of the conversations that we have been having with administration officials.”

The Canadian leader said the move by the Trump administration was a “promising sign,” but it also “means that the tariffs remain in place and therefore our response will remain in place.”

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Thursday in a television interview that President Donald Trump will “likely” suspend 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for most products and services for a month, broadening an exemption that was granted on Wednesday only to autos.

Mexico and Canada have “done a good job offering us ever more work" to show that they are moving to combat shipments of fentanyl, a key demand Trump has made in return for permanently removing the 25% duties.

But Lutnick suggested that the number of U.S. fentanyl overdose deaths will be the key metric the administration will focus on when determining whether Canada and Mexico have done enough.

“We need to see fentanyl deaths decline, that is the metric I am focused on," he said.