Trump demands Hamas release all hostages, says ‘things will change rapidly’ if they comply

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (September 3) demanded that Hamas release all hostages, warning that doing so would bring the conflict to a swift close.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Tell Hamas to IMMEDIATELY give back all 20 Hostages (Not 2 or 5 or 7!), and things will change rapidly. IT WILL END!”

The comment comes as hostage negotiations remain stalled, with mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States earlier working to secure the release of captives held in Gaza.