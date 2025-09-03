Subscribe

Trump demands Hamas release all hostages, says ‘things will change rapidly’ if they comply

US President Donald Trump demanded Hamas to release all 20 hostages, saying it would swiftly end the conflict. His remarks come as negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the US remain deadlocked.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published3 Sep 2025, 09:27 PM IST
Advertisement
US President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post, demanded Hamas free all hostages in Gaza, insisting full release is the key to ending the crisis. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
US President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post, demanded Hamas free all hostages in Gaza, insisting full release is the key to ending the crisis. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (September 3) demanded that Hamas release all hostages, warning that doing so would bring the conflict to a swift close.

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Tell Hamas to IMMEDIATELY give back all 20 Hostages (Not 2 or 5 or 7!), and things will change rapidly. IT WILL END!”

The comment comes as hostage negotiations remain stalled, with mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States earlier working to secure the release of captives held in Gaza.

Advertisement

Trump has frequently criticised the Biden administration’s handling of the Middle East crisis, arguing that stronger US leadership would have prevented the escalation.

 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Follow live updates on President Donald Trump's press conference held on Tuesday, September 2.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsTrump demands Hamas release all hostages, says ‘things will change rapidly’ if they comply
Read Next Story