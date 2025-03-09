US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to dismiss reports of a heated exchange between Senator Marco Rubio and Elon Musk during a closed-door Cabinet meeting on Thursday. Trump, 78, strongly denied claims of tension, calling the reports “FAKE NEWS.”

“ELON AND MARCO HAVE A GREAT RELATIONSHIP,” Trump wrote in his post. “ANY STATEMENT OTHER THAN THAT IS FAKE NEWS!!!”

Reports of a heated exchange The New York Times had reported that Elon Musk challenged Marco Rubio over staff reductions at the State Department, arguing that the Secretary of State was not cutting enough positions. Rubio allegedly defended his record, stating that 1,500 employees had already accepted early retirement buyouts, which he counted as layoffs.

According to the report, Trump sat back with his arms crossed, watching the exchange in silence before eventually stepping in after an “uncomfortable” amount of time.

Trump clashes With reporter Over question During an event on Friday, Trump was asked by an NBC News reporter about the rumored clash between Musk and Rubio. He quickly dismissed the question, labeling the journalist a “troublemaker.”

“No clash. I was there – you’re just a troublemaker,” Trump said, cutting off the reporter mid-question. “And you’re not supposed to be asking that question, because we’re talking about the World Cup.”

The incident occurred as Trump signed an executive order establishing the White House Task Force for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Oval Office.

Trump reiterates strong support Despite ongoing speculation, Trump reinforced his stance that Musk and Rubio remain on good terms and continue to serve effectively.

“Elon gets along great with Marco, and they’re both doing a fantastic job. There is no clash,” Trump emphasised.