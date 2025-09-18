Donald Trump designates ‘anti-fascist’ Antifa movement as ‘major’ terrorist organisation. What is it?

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would designate "Antifa" -- a shorthand term for "anti-fascist" used to describe diffuse far-left groups -- as "a major terrorist organization," a move he has threatened since his first term.

"I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Trump wrote on Truth Social.