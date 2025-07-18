Donald Trump directs Pam Bondi to release grand jury transcripts in Epstein case

US President Trump announced on social media that he was authorising Attorney General Pam Bondi to release grand jury testimony in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, "subject to court approval."

"Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!," Donald Trump posted on Truth social media on Friday.

Bondi replied to Trump's post saying, “President Trump—we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts.”

Epstein was charged with federal sex trafficking in a scheme where he allegedly groomed young and underage women for sexual abuse by his wealthy contacts. He died by suicide in a New York prison in 2019 — during Trump's first term.

Trump's latest social media post comes as a sudden turn that falls far short of demands from within the MAGA movement for the release of all FBI files on Epstein.

The US president was already facing a firestorm over his past relationship with Epstein, and claims that his administration is covering up lurid details of Epstein's crimes to protect rich and powerful figures.

Earlier, Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, had said Trump would not recommend a special prosecutor to look into the case, and repeated the president’s claim that the backlash was a distraction.

There are also claims about the existence of a still-secret ‘client list’ and a conspiracy theory that Epstein was murdered in his cell as part of a cover-up.

Trump supporters expected the Republican to answer their questions on his return to office in January but now find themselves being told the conspiracy theories are false.

The Justice Department and the FBI said in a memo made public earlier this month there is no evidence that Epstein kept a "client list" or was blackmailing powerful people.

The report by the Justice Department and the FBI also dismissed the claim that Epstein was murdered in jail, confirming his suicide, and said they would not be releasing any more information on the probe.

In the latest round of claims, a Wall Street Journal report alleged that a letter featuring a sketch of a naked woman and Trump's signature was part of a collection of notes for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003.