Donald Trump dismisses comparison to Zohran Mamdani: ‘I’m much better looking than him’

US President Donald Trump brushed off comparisons to New York mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani during his “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday night, joking that he’s “much better looking” than the 34-year-old socialist.

“Some people have compared him to a left-wing version of you — charismatic, breaking the old rules. What do you think about that?” CBS correspondent Norah O’Donnell asked.

“Well, I think I’m a much better-looking person than him, right?” Trump replied.

Labels Mamdani a ‘Communist’ Trump went on to call Mamdani a “Communist,” arguing the New York City mayoral front-runner was “far worse than a socialist.”

“Look, I’ve said it before — he’s my little Communist mayor,” Trump quipped, warning that Mamdani’s election would “destroy the Big Apple.”

Prefers Cuomo over Mamdani The President said he would rather see former Governor Andrew Cuomo, now running as an independent, win the race against Mamdani.

“I’m not a fan of Cuomo one way or the other,” Trump said. “But if it’s gonna be between a bad Democrat and a Communist, I’m gonna pick the bad Democrat all the time to be honest with you.”

Trump suggested Cuomo had “a better shot” against Mamdani, who has been leading in recent polls.

Says Mamdani would make de Blasio ‘look great’ Trump also claimed Mamdani’s leadership would make even former Mayor Bill de Blasio “look like one of our great mayors.”

“I got to see de Blasio, how bad a mayor he was,” Trump said. “And this man will do a worse job than de Blasio by far.”

‘Hard to fund a Communist New York’ The President hinted that a Mamdani-led New York might face challenges in receiving federal support.

“It’s gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York,” Trump said. “Because if you have a Communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there.”