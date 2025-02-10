Donald Trump dismisses military academies’ boards of visitors over ‘Woke Leftist Ideologues’

US President Donald Trump announced the immediate dismissal of the Boards of Visitors for the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard academies, citing concerns over what he called "woke leftist ideologues" infiltrating the institutions over the past four years.

Trump made the declaration on Truth Social, stating that the move is part of his effort to rebuild the US military’s strength and values.

Trump: ‘We must make the Military Academies GREAT AGAIN!’ In his Truth Social post, Trump justified his decision, claiming the academies had been influenced by leftist ideology.

“Our Service Academies have been infiltrated by Woke Leftist Ideologues over the last four years. I have ordered the immediate dismissal of the Board of Visitors for the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard. We will have the strongest Military in History, and that begins by appointing new individuals to these Boards. We must make the Military Academies GREAT AGAIN!”

The Board of Visitors for each academy serves as an advisory body overseeing curriculum, discipline, and leadership.

Shake-up at military academies Trump has frequently criticised what he describes as the "woke" influence on the armed forces, arguing that progressive policies weaken military readiness.

The dismissals mark one of Trump's most aggressive steps in reshaping military leadership since taking office in January 2025. The White House has not yet announced who will replace the ousted board members.

Appointment process for board members Members of the Boards of Visitors are appointed by the president, vice president, and members of Congress, with presidential appointees serving three-year terms. These boards offer guidance and recommendations to academy officials on the management of each institution.

In recent weeks, Trump has issued multiple executive orders related to the military, including instructing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to discharge transgender service members, eliminate DEI programs, and reinstate soldiers removed for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump orders review of Pentagon’s transgender troop policy Trump signed an executive order on January 27 directing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to revise the Pentagon’s policy regarding transgender troops, setting the stage for a potential ban on their service. The order argues that allowing troops who identify as a gender other than their biological one “conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life” and poses a threat to military.

History of Trump’s transgender military ban The move had been anticipated, as Trump’s administration previously attempted to impose a transgender troop ban during his first term. However, the ban faced significant legal challenges and was eventually overturned by then President Joe Biden upon taking office.

Reinstatement of troops discharged over vaccine mandate Trump also signed an executive order allowing troops who were discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine to be reinstated in the military. Speaking at a Republican event at his Trump National Doral Miami resort, Trump announced that any service member who had been expelled due to the vaccine mandate would be offered full reinstatement, with the promise of returning to their previous rank and full pay. Trump further clarified that this order extends to those who voluntarily left the military to avoid the vaccine, as long as they sign a sworn statement confirming their reasons for leaving. The reinstatement process, however, will require troops to meet military entry standards before rejoining.