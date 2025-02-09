Donald Trump dismisses Time Magazine’s relevance after Elon Musk cover: ‘Is it still in business?’

US President Donald Trump mocked Time magazine on Friday, questioning its relevance after the publication featured Elon Musk on its cover, seated at the Resolute Desk.

Mocking Time Magazine During a press briefing, a reporter asked President Trump for his reaction to the Time cover, which depicted Elon Musk sitting in the president’s chair. The cover story, titled "Inside Elon Musk’s War on Washington," sows Musk wielding excessive power as head of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"Is Time magazine still in business? I didn't even know that," Trump quipped, eliciting laughter from the audience.

Praise for Elon Musk Despite his dismissal of Time magazine, Trump expressed strong support for Elon Musk's work. "Elon is doing a great job. He's finding tremendous fraud and corruption and waste. You see it with the USAID, but you're going to see it even more so with other agencies and other parts of government. He's got a staff that's fantastic," Trump stated. "He's wanted to be able to do this for a long time."

Focus on Government efficiency At a joint White House press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Trump elaborated on Musk's efforts to streamline government operations. "Pentagon, Education, just about everything. We’re going to go through everything," Trump said.

Addressing fraud and waste Trump emphasised the scale of the problem, "The whole thing is a fraud. Very little being put to good use. Every single line that I look at, in terms of events and transactions, is either corrupt or ridiculous and we're going to be doing that throughout government, and I think we're going to be very close to balancing budgets for the first time in many years," Trump said.

Trump concluded his remarks by reiterating his satisfaction with Musk's performance. "He's doing a very good job. I'm very happy with it," Trump said.

Controversy surrounds Musk's role in restructuring US Government agencies Elon Musk's leadership in the restructuring of key US government agencies, notably through his role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has generated significant concern among federal employees, legal experts, and lawmakers. With the Trump administration's backing to downsize the government, Musk has deployed teams from Tesla and SpaceX to streamline federal operations. However, his push to shutter the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which he has labeled a "criminal organization," has sparked particular controversy.

Control over sensitive systems Musk's teams have assumed control over crucial government systems, including the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and the General Services Administration (GSA). Critics contend that Musk has overstepped his original mandate to modernize federal technology, raising alarms about legal and security implications. His access to classified systems, including personnel files, has led to security concerns and has prompted federal unions to file lawsuits.

Special Government Employee status In an unprecedented move, the Trump administration designated Musk as a "special government employee," allowing him to work with the government without receiving a salary. This designation, coupled with his control over government systems, has ignited debates about potential conflicts of interest, especially given his companies' significant government contracts.

