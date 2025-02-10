US President Donald Trump has reiterated his interest in assuming control over Canada, claiming the country would be better off as part of the United States. Speaking in a pre-recorded interview with Fox News before attending Super Bowl LIX, Trump stated that Canada’s inclusion as the 51st state is a “real thing” under consideration.

“I think Canada would be much better off being a 51st state. Because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada,” Trump told Fox News. “And I’m not going to let that happen, it’s too much. Why are we paying $200 billion a year essentially in subsidy to Canada? Now if they are a 51st state, I don’t mind doing it.”

His comments come amid rising tensions with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who last week warned business leaders that Trump is serious about absorbing Canada. The US President has also threatened to impose heavy tariffs on both Canada and Mexico but temporarily held off after the two countries pledged to invest more in border security.

Trump pushes for US control of Gaza Alongside his remarks on Canada, Trump also reiterated his desire for the United States to “buy and own” Gaza while reportedly speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to the Super Bowl in New Orleans. He framed the proposal as a means of preventing Hamas from regaining control over the territory.

“I’m committed to buying and owning Gaza. As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it,” Trump said. “Other people may do it through our auspices. But we’re committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn’t move back. There’s nothing to move back into. The place is a demolition site. The remainder will be demolished.”

Arab nations to take in displaced Palestinians? Trump further suggested that displaced Palestinians should be resettled in neighboring Arab countries, claiming that most would prefer not to return to Gaza if given an alternative.

“They don’t want to return to Gaza. If we could give them a home in a safer area — the only reason they’re talking about returning to Gaza is they don’t have an alternative,” he said. “When they have an alternative, they don’t want to return to Gaza.”

International backlash Trump’s earlier suggestion of US control over Gaza has been met with widespread criticism. Hamas has rejected the proposal outright, while other nations have also expressed opposition.