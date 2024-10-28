Donald Trump doubts his chance of winning US polls, mad with daughter Ivanka over...

Amid tight US election polls, a viral claim suggests Donald Trump doubts his chances of winning and is relying on perceptions to challenge results. It also claims that the former president is angry with daughter Ivanka for being detached from the campaign this time.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published28 Oct 2024, 07:59 AM IST
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump wave at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump wave at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York(AP)

As the US prepares for November 5 polls in what is a close fight between former president Donald Trump and vice-president Kamala Harris, a viral post has claimed that all is not well inside Trump's campaign.

According to polls and surveys, the US presidential elections could swing either way, as the margin between the two candidates is "razor-thin".

In a post on X, political commentator Brian Krassenstein shared a screenshot of a chat from “Trump Campaign insiders”, saying that Donald Trump doesn’t think he will win this election, and “his only true path to victory is to make people think that he is going to win”, so that when he challenges the results, it has some merit.

Also Read | WaPo ex-editor claims Bezos struck secret ’quid-pro-quo’ deal with Donald Trump

However, Krassenstein clarified that the chat has no merit at all and could have been a random text message sent by anyone on the planet to anyone on the planet, like the ones floated from Kamala Harris's campaign, suggesting that Biden thinks Harris might not secure a victory.

The political commentator also said that Trump appears to “once again” be relying on the notion that the election is rigged. However, he highlighted that America's elections are some of the safest on the planet.

“Seems as if things are pretty bad in the Trump campaign right now. I can't believe that Trump appears to once again be relying on the notion that the election is rigged to try and sneak his way back into the most important office on the planet,” Krassenstein said.

Also Read | ‘How dare he?’: Kamala Harris rips Donald Trump over abortion stance

Donald Trump used “the B-word” for daughter Ivanka

The text also claimed that the former US president is mad at his daughter Ivanka Trump because she didn't spend “enough time campaigning for him” this time. Apparently, he also used “the B-word” for his daughter.

Both Ivanka and Melania Trump were highly active during his first term in the White House, however, they have mostly kept a low profile this season and made only a few appearances.

“He is also apparently using the B-word to describe his own daughter Ivanka Trump because she hasn't spent enough time campaigning for him this election cycle,” Krassenstein wrote citing the insiders.

Check post here:

Also Read | ‘... she’s out partying,’ Donald Trump ridicules Harris’ rally with Beyonce

Ivanka Trump was a top advisor in her father’s cabinet. She has distanced herself from political life in recent years. “She is very happy, living her best life. She has completely moved on from politics, and even though her dad is the leading Republican candidate this time, she really doesn’t care,” Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

According to OK! Magazine, an insider said that when Trump announced his candidacy, Ivanka had told him she didn’t want to be involved. “During the first election, she wanted to support him and be a good daughter, dedicating four years to his administration, but she’s had enough. She doesn’t want to do it anymore.”

 

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 07:59 AM IST
Donald Trump doubts his chance of winning US polls, mad with daughter Ivanka over...

