Donald Trump effect? Racist texts summoning Black people to slavery sent across US, reads ‘Report to cotton plantation…’

Donald Trump wins US Elections: A disturbing wave of racist text messages summoning Black people to “report for slavery” has raised alarms across the United States, prompting the FBI to launch an investigation. “Our executive slave owners will come get you in a brown van, be prepared to be searched down once you’ve entered the plantation,” one version of the text read.

The National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) confirmed the messages were received in at least nine states, with further reports of similar texts emerging from two additional states on Thursday, just days after the 2024 presidential election, New York Times reported.

Racist Texts Referencing President-elect Trump The text messages followed a chilling pattern, addressing recipients by name and instructing them to “report to a plantation to pick cotton,” with some referencing President-elect Donald Trump. The messages served as an unsettling reminder of the historical and painful legacy of slavery for Black Americans.

Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, linked the rise in racist rhetoric to the victory of Donald Trump in the election, stating that such messages reflected how racist groups had been emboldened in the current climate.

Schools and Colleges Among Targets of Racism The messages appeared to have targeted college campuses most heavily, although reports also came from high schools and other areas, NYT reported. Among the institutions affected were historically Black universities such as Fisk University in Nashville and Howard University in Washington, DC, which is the alma mater of Vice President Kamala Harris.

EJ Hunter, a parent of a freshman at Howard, shared her distress after her daughter received one of the texts, particularly as the timing coincided with Harris’ concession speech. "Seeing this triggered every ounce of mama bear in me, to want to protect my child,” said Hunter. “I didn’t think it was going to be, literally, on Day 1.”

In Hoover, Alabama, at Spain Park High School, at least two students received similar racist messages.

Growing Fear Among Black Americans The offensive messages continued to spread across the nation. Monèt Miller, a publicist from Atlanta, was among the recipients, receiving a message around 7 am on Wednesday, less than two hours after the US election results were announced.

The message, which included her first name and last initial, left her feeling unsettled.

FBI Response to post-US Election Racist Texts The FBI responded to the reports, stating it was “aware of the offensive and racist text messages” and was working alongside the Justice Department and other federal authorities to investigate.

The messages began circulating as early as Wednesday morning, spanning regions from the South and Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic and as far west as Texas, NYT report noted.

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James reported that many of the messages had been sent to students across middle schools, high schools, and universities in New York City and its suburbs.