Trump says Elon Musk ‘has no choice’ but to return to Republican party after public fallout

Following the “big, beautiful breakup,” U.S. President Donald Trump said that his former ally and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has no option but to rejoin the Republican Party after their widely publicised falling-out earlier this year.

“I don’t think he has a choice,” Trump said on the Scott Jennings Show in an interview recorded on Tuesday, casting Musk’s political options as the GOP on one side and “radical left lunatics” on the other, as reported by Bloomberg.

Still, Trump largely complimented his onetime benefactor and downplayed their disagreements, while also maintaining he believed the billionaire had problems to work through.

“He’s a good man. He got off the reservation, incorrectly, and that’s okay, because, you know, it’s just one of those things,” Trump said of the Tesla Inc. CEO.

Trump said Musk was “80% super genius, and then 20% he’s got some problems. And when he works out the 20% he’ll be great, but he’s got some difficulty.”

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump and Musk’s relationship unravelled in a highly public and bitter split earlier this year, marked by personal insults exchanged on social media.

Although Musk had played a key role in a government cost-cutting drive during Trump's administration and even supported his reelection financially, their alliance fractured over legislation that ended tax credits for electric vehicles, a move that directly impacted Tesla.

Musk claimed his opposition stemmed from concerns about increasing the federal deficit, and he even floated the idea of launching a third political party to challenge both Republicans and Democrats. In response, Trump threatened to cut off Musk’s government contracts and subsidies. However, in the aftermath, both sides made efforts to reconcile.

