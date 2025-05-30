Donald Trump-Elon Musk press conference LIVE: US President to hold first presser with Tesla boss after exit announcement

Donald Trump-Elon Musk press conference LIVE: United States President Donald Trump has said he will hold a press conference with outgoing DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) leader Elon Musk on Friday at 1:30 pm EST.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Musk will be ‘helping’ the US government in the days to come.

“I am having a Press Conference tomorrow at 1:30 P.M. EST, with Elon Musk, at the Oval Office,” the US President said.

'This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific! See you tomorrow at the White House," he added.

In the past two weeks, Musk has sworn off future political donations and criticized Trump’s signature tax-and-spending-cut proposal, the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

On May 28, in a post on his social media site X, Elon Musk announced that he was stepping down from his White House role.

The announcement came a day after Elon Musk, on May 27, criticised the price tag of Republicans' tax and budget legislation making its way through Congress.

Since Musk's announcement of exit from his DOGE role, Tesla investors rejoiced, which sent the stock of the EV maker up by 2 per cent.