Donald Trump-Elon Musk press conference LIVE: US President to hold first presser with Tesla boss after exit announcement

Donald Trump-Elon Musk press conference LIVE: United States President Donald Trump has said he will hold a press conference with outgoing DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) leader Elon Musk on Friday at 1:30 pm EST.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Musk will be ‘helping’ the US government in the days to come.
In the past two weeks, Musk has sworn off future political donations and criticized Trump’s signature tax-and-spending-cut proposal, the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”
On May 28, in a post on his social media site X, Elon Musk announced that he was stepping down from his White House role.
Since Musk's announcement of exit from his DOGE role, Tesla investors rejoiced, which sent the stock of the EV maker up by 2 per cent.
The Donald Trump Elon Musk press conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm EST, which is 11 pm IST. The press conference will be streamed live from the Oval Office of the White House.
