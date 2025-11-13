Donald Trump ends historic 43-day government shutdown as he signs funding bill

Donald Trump ends historic 43-day government shutdown as he signs funding bill

Garvit Bhirani
Updated13 Nov 2025, 09:19 AM IST
US President Donald Trump signs the bill package to re-open the federal government in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 12, 2025. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump signs the bill package to re-open the federal government in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 12, 2025. (AFP)(AFP)

President Donald Trump signed a funding bill on Wednesday night (local time), bringing an end to a record 43-day shutdown that left federal workers unpaid, stranded many travellers at airports, and caused long lines at food banks, according to PTI. The signing took place only hours after the House approved the bill with a largely party-line vote of 222-209, following the Senate’s earlier approval of the measure on Monday.

He stated, “It's an honor now to sign this incredible bill, and get our country working again.”

During the shutdown, his administration took unusual unilateral measures, such as canceling projects and attempting to dismiss federal employees, in an effort to pressure Democrats to meet their demands.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

Donald Trump
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump ends historic 43-day government shutdown as he signs funding bill
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.