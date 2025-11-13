Donald Trump ends historic 43-day government shutdown as he signs funding bill

President Donald Trump signed a funding bill on Wednesday night (local time), bringing an end to a record 43-day shutdown that left federal workers unpaid, stranded many travellers at airports, and caused long lines at food banks, according to PTI. The signing took place only hours after the House approved the bill with a largely party-line vote of 222-209, following the Senate’s earlier approval of the measure on Monday.

He stated, “It's an honor now to sign this incredible bill, and get our country working again.”

During the shutdown, his administration took unusual unilateral measures, such as canceling projects and attempting to dismiss federal employees, in an effort to pressure Democrats to meet their demands.

