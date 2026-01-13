Donald Trump says Big Tech will ‘pay their own way’, won't burden Americans with high bills for data centre use

United States President Donald Trump in a post on his social media platform Truth Social on 12 January (US time), said he will ensure that Big Tech companies “pay their own way” when it comes to use of electricity for their massive data centers.

Addressing concerns about rising electricity prices, Donald Trump said his administration will ensure that consumers “don’t pick up the tab” for tech companies.

He also added that Microsoft would make “major changes”. However, details are yet unknown. Donald Trump said that “much” will be announced over the coming weeks.

Read full text: What did Donald Trump say? “Under Sleepy Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, the average American Household’s monthly Utility bills went up MASSIVELY — over 30%! I never want Americans to pay higher Electricity bills because of Data Centers. Therefore, my Administration is working with major American Technology Companies to secure their commitment to the American People, and we will have much to announce in the coming weeks,” Donald Trump wrote.

Sharing some of the status, he added, “First up is Microsoft, who my team has been working with, and which will make major changes beginning this week to ensure that Americans don’t “pick up the tab” for their POWER consumption, in the form of paying higher Utility bills.”

“We are the “HOTTEST” Country in the World, and Number One in AI. Data Centers are key to that boom and keeping Americans FREE and SECURE but the big Technology Companies who build them must “pay their own way.” Thank you, and congratulations to Microsoft,” he added.

What has Microsoft said on the matter? According to a Bloomberg report, Microsoft did not immediately respond to queries, when reached out after Donald Trump's post. However, the company's Vice Chair and President Brad Smith, is scheduled to address the media at an event on 13 January.

In a statement issued ahead of the US president's post, Bloomberg reported that the tech giant said it has “worked with communities to harness the power of technology to build a better future” and that as “America approaches its 250th anniversary, the country is entering a new era of opportunity shaped by the power of AI”.

“This moment raises fundamental questions about the future we build together — who benefits from AI, its potential impacts, and who should bear the cost of critical AI infrastructure?” the statement added, it said.

Why is this significant? The report noted that power prices in the US, have outpaced overall inflation, amid an overall increase in cost-of-living. Further, the large-scale construction of data centers is being widely considered as the reason for boom in electricity prices in the US and has also become a key campaign issue for Democrats ahead of the US mid-term elections in November, it added.

The Trump administration has repeatedly emphasized that data centers are important to beat China in the AI race but with the looming elections, power prices have emerged as key aspect to win voters. The Republican currently hold majority in Congress.

Bloomberg said that polls showed Americans are unhappy with Donald Trump's performance on the economy in his second term as US president. It added that on 13 January, Donald Trump is scheduled to will visit a Ford Motor Co. factory in Michigan, where he is expected to promote his tariff and manufacturing policies, and address voter unease about the economy.