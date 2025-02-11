Donald Trump’s executive order paused US bribery law: What does it mean for Adani’s case?

United States President Donald Trump on February 10 signed an executive order directing the US Justice Department to halt persecutions of Americans accused of bribing foreign officials while trying to win or retain business in their nations, Reuters reported.

The question now arises, if this will likely have any impact on the ongoing investigation into allegations made by Hindenburg Research against Indian conglomerate Adani Group.

What Does Donald Trump's Executive Order State? Donald Trump has issued an executive order which impact the US' close to 50-year-old Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), according to the Reuters report. The order also directs US Attorney General Pam Bondi to review current and past decisions related to the law and make new guidelines for enforcement, it added.

Advertisement

Saying that he wanted to “strike down” the FCPA while in his first term as President, Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that “its going to mean a lot more business for America”. He called it a “horrible law” and said “the world is laughing at us” for implementing it, the Reuters report stated.

About the FCPA The FCPA was enacted in 1977,and blocks US-based companies from bribing foreign officials. The report noted that this Act has largely guided how US companies operate in foreign countries.

Advertisement

In a statement, anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International said that the FCPA made US “a leader in addressing global corruption”.

However, in a fact sheet announcing Donald Trump' executive order to “restore American competitiveness and security” through a pause on the FCPA, the White House claimed the Act's “overenforcement harmed US companies as they are banned from engaging in practices common among international competitors, creating an uneven playing field”.

It noted that FCPA interpretation and enforcement by US prosecutors over time has broadened, imposing a growing cost on US' economy. “American national security depends on America and its companies gaining strategic commercial advantages around the world, and President Trump is stopping excessive, unpredictable FCPA enforcement that makes American companies less competitive,” said the fact sheet released by the White House.

Advertisement

Also Read | Controversial Ranveer Allahbadia episode ‘removed’ from YouTube after govt order

What Does This Likely Mean For the Adani Case? Notably, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are responsible for investigating suspected FCPA violations. Both agencies have brought charges against the Adanis.

It takes an average of about three years to conclude a case after an indictment under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), according to a Stanford Law School analysis. And now, with the Act paused, the case could be more long-drawn.

Advertisement

Materially, nothing much changes for the Adani Group. In a statement, Adani group has termed the allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research against its founder Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar "baseless", adding it will explore all possible legal recourses.

Adani’s indictment makes it the 26th case from India to be probed under FCPA, behind 34 cases from Brazil and 75 cases from China, and equal to Mexico.