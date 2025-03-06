Donald Trump grants exemption to firms on tariffs on Mexico, Canada imports after speaking with ‘Big 3’ automakers

Amid concerns of widespread impact of trade war, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday provided a month-long exemption to US automakers on tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada.

The exemption will provide a much needed breather to the US companies from Trump's stiff 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, implemented on Tuesday, March 4.

Trump speaks with ‘Big 3’ automakers Donald Trump provided the relaxation after speaking with leaders of the “big 3” automakers, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, on Wednesday.

"We spoke with the Big Three auto dealers," Trump said in a statement read by his spokesperson.

Which companies will be exempted from Trump tariffs? Any US automaker which agrees to shift its manufacturing unit to Ameria through United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will get a one-month exemption. USMCA is a free trade agreement between the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

"We are going to give a one-month exemption on any autos coming through USMCA," referencing the North American free trade agreement he renegotiated in his first term.

Donald Trump open to hearing about additional exemptions White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday said that Donald Trump is ready to consider additional exemptins on imports from Canada.

But Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's firm stance on retaliatory tariffs has eliminated any scope of additional exemptions. Justin Trudeau is not willing to lift Canada’s retaliatory tariffs if Trump leaves any tariffs on Canada, a senior government official told The Associated Press.

Trump tariff to cost several jobs in US, Canada Donald Trump's stiff tariff on imports would result in a massive job cut in the auto industry. Auto sector in the US and Canada would be able to survive only ten days after tariff implementation before they start shutting down the assembly lines in the U.S. and in Ontario, Ontario Premier Doug Ford earlier told The Associated Press.

“People are going to lose their jobs,” he said.