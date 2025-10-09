Trump expected in Jerusalem this Sunday, Israeli President’s office says

US President Donald Trump is expected to visit Jerusalem on Sunday (October 12), Reuters reported citing a statement from the office of Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Advertisement

The statement noted that President Herzog’s previously scheduled plans for Sunday had been canceled in anticipation of Trump’s visit. However, no official confirmation of the trip has been released.

Details regarding the purpose or itinerary of the visit remain unclear, and both US and Israeli officials have not provided further comment.

Israel and Hamas sign ceasefire deal Israel and Hamas on Thursday signed a historic ceasefire agreement as part of Trump’s initiative to end the nearly two-year war in Gaza. The deal will see Hamas release Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Officials from both sides confirmed the agreement following indirect talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Under the deal, fighting will halt, Israel will partially withdraw troops from Gaza, and Hamas will release all remaining hostages seized during its October 7, 2023 attack. In return, Israel will free hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including detainees held since the war began.

Advertisement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the ceasefire will take effect once ratified by his government, following a security cabinet meeting later on Thursday. Hostages held in Gaza are expected to be freed within 72 hours of the ceasefire taking effect.

Humanitarian relief for Gaza The agreement allows fleets of trucks carrying food, medical aid, and essential supplies to enter Gaza to relieve civilians, many of whom have been sheltering in temporary tents after extensive destruction of homes and infrastructure by Israeli strikes.

Ongoing challenges Despite the agreement, some key issues remain unresolved. Hamas and Israel have yet to finalize the list of prisoners for release. Additionally, future steps in Trump’s 20-point peace plan — including Gaza’s governance and the ultimate fate of Hamas — remain undiscussed.