Trump expected to unveil new health care policy as Obamacare subsidies near expiration

US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil a new policy framework aimed at addressing rising health care costs, with a focus on extending subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), media outlets report. The announcement could come as soon as today (November 24).

Advertisement

“Until President Trump makes an announcement himself, any reporting about the Administration’s healthcare positions is mere speculation,” White House spokesman Kush Desai said, according to USA Today.

ACA subsidies at risk The policy proposal reportedly includes a two-year extension of the ACA subsidies set to expire at the end of December, combined with new eligibility limits for enrollment, Politico reported.

Without an extension, about 22 million Americans who rely on Obamacare tax credits could see their monthly premiums more than double in 2026, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).

The expiring subsidies have put Congress, particularly Republicans, in a political dilemma as they seek to avoid a major backlash ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Advertisement

Also, as part of the recently approved deal to end the 43-day government shutdown, Senate Republicans agreed to hold a vote on the subsidies in December.

Trump’s ACA strategy Trump has long advocated overhauling the ACA, the signature health law of former President Barack Obama. He has floated sending federal dollars directly to consumers rather than health insurance companies.

DOGE dissolved The health care announcement comes shortly after the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) dissolved with eight months left on its mandate. OPM Director Scott Kupor told Reuters that DOGE “doesn’t exist”.

DOGE had previously claimed to have cut tens of billions of dollars in government spending, though the office did not provide detailed public accounting. Some DOGE staff have been reassigned to other agencies or initiatives, including the National Design Studio and regulatory reform efforts.

Advertisement