Trump extends China tariff suspension for another 90 days, but ‘other elements of the Agreement remain same’

United States President Donald Trump on Monday, August 11, extended the trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies. In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump announced that he signed an executive order that would extend the tariff suspension on China by another three months. He also announced that all other elements of the agreement will remain same.

He said on a Truth Social post, “I have just signed an Executive Order that will extend the Tariff Suspension on China for another 90 days. All other elements of the Agreement will remain the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

While the United States and China slapped escalating tariffs on each other's products this year, bringing them to prohibitive triple-digit levels and snarling trade, both countries in May 2025 agreed to temporarily lower them. Also Read | Donald Trump mulls tariffs on China over Russian oil purchases, no final decision yet

The previous deadline was set to expire at 12.01 am on Tuesday, August 12. Had that happened, the United States could have ratcheted up taxes on Chinese imports from an already high 30 per cent, and Beijing could have responded by raising retaliatory levies on US exports to China.

How did China react? Just as Donald Trump announced extension of the tariff suspension on Beijing, Chinese state media Xinhua news agency published a joint statement from US-China talks in Stockholm saying it would also extend its side of the truce.

The report said China will extend the suspension of its earlier tariff hike for 90 days from August 12, while maintaining a 10 per cent duty. Also Read | Why the US can’t risk a two-front trade war with ‘the Dragon and the Elephant’ over Russian oil

It would also "take or maintain necessary measures to suspend or remove non-tariff countermeasures against the United States, as agreed in the Geneva joint declaration," Xinhua reported.