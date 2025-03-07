Donald Trump fast-tracks citizenship for South African farmers, ends US funding for SA

  • US President Donald Trump announced that the US is halting all federal funding to South Africa, citing concerns over the treatment of farmers and land confiscation. Additionally, Trump declared that South African farmers facing safety threats will be offered a fast-track pathway to US citizenship

Written By Ravi Hari
Published7 Mar 2025, 10:35 PM IST
Advertisement
Trump Speech Highlights: President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)

US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that his administration is halting all federal funding to South Africa, citing concerns over the treatment of farmers in the country.

"South Africa is being terrible, plus, to long time Farmers in the country. They are confiscating their LAND and FARMS, and MUCH WORSE THAN THAT," Trump wrote. "A bad place to be right now, and we are stopping all Federal Funding."

Fast-track US citizenship for South African farmers

Alongside the funding freeze, Trump declared that South African farmers fleeing for safety reasons will be granted a "rapid pathway to Citizenship" in the United States.

Advertisement

"To go a step further, any Farmer (with family!) from South Africa, seeking to flee that country for reasons of safety, will be invited into the United States of America with a rapid pathway to Citizenship. This process will begin immediately!" he added.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump fast-tracks citizenship for South African farmers, ends US funding for SA
First Published:7 Mar 2025, 10:35 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App