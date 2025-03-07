Donald Trump fast-tracks citizenship for South African farmers, ends US funding for SA

US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that his administration is halting all federal funding to South Africa, citing concerns over the treatment of farmers in the country.

"South Africa is being terrible, plus, to long time Farmers in the country. They are confiscating their LAND and FARMS, and MUCH WORSE THAN THAT," Trump wrote. "A bad place to be right now, and we are stopping all Federal Funding."

Fast-track US citizenship for South African farmers Alongside the funding freeze, Trump declared that South African farmers fleeing for safety reasons will be granted a "rapid pathway to Citizenship" in the United States.

"To go a step further, any Farmer (with family!) from South Africa, seeking to flee that country for reasons of safety, will be invited into the United States of America with a rapid pathway to Citizenship. This process will begin immediately!" he added.