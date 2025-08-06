Ex-DOGE worker ‘beaten mercilessly’ in Washington, Trump threatens Fed takeover; Musk reacts

Two 15-year-olds have been arrested in Washington, D.C., in connection with the attempted carjacking and assault of Edward Coristine, an important figure in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), fueling calls from President Donald Trump for “federal control over the capital”.

Advertisement

Coristine, known by the nickname “Big Balls,” was one of the most recognisable members of Trump’s DOGE, an initiative aimed at reducing federal bureaucracy. Coristine was assaulted around 3 a.m. Sunday in the city’s Logan Circle neighbourhood by a group of teenagers attempting to carjack him and a woman whom police identified as his significant other, according to authorities, as reported by the Associated Press.

The victim, Edward Coristine, nicknamed 'Big Balls,' was among the most visible figures of Trump's DOGE.

Advertisement

The Metropolitan Police Department said the group approached the couple’s car and made a comment about taking it. “Coristine pushed the woman into the vehicle for safety and turned to confront the group. At least several of the teens then attacked him,” police said, until officers patrolling nearby intervened. As officers moved toward the group, the teens fled on foot, according to a report by AP.

Two 15-year-olds from Maryland were arrested on charges of unarmed carjacking, police said.

The attack gave new fuel to long-standing Republican efforts to challenge Washington’s autonomy, with Trump threatening to bypass local authority and impose direct federal control over the city.

Advertisement

Trump reacts In a social media post and remarks at the White House on Tuesday, the president described crime in Washington as “out of control”.

"If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Advertisement

Billionaire Elon Musk said in a post on X, “A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC. A Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her. It is time to federalize DC.”

Advertisement

The District of Columbia has long been a symbolic flashpoint in debates over crime and governance, with its lack of statehood making it especially susceptible to federal oversight.

Republican leaders have often used incidents of violence to depict the city as an example of crime under Democratic leadership, despite city officials pointing out that overall violent crime has dropped by more than 25% compared to the same time last year.

A Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion.

Still, local officials have acknowledged in recent years that youth crime, particularly carjackings, remains a serious concern. Just last year, a 14-year-old was charged with killing a Lyft driver in a botched carjacking, and a significant portion of carjacking arrests in Washington involve juveniles.

Advertisement

If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City.

The Metropolitan Police Department said its investigation into the attack on Coristine remains active, and additional suspects are still being sought.