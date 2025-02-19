Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered the termination of all remaining ‘Biden Era’ US Attorneys. He claimed that the Department of Justice was “politicised like never before in the past four years”.
“We must 'clean house' immediately and restore confidence. America's Golden Age must have a fair Justice System- that Begins Today.,” read a post by Donald Trump on Tuesday.
(More to come)
