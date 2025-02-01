Donald Trump fires Rohit Chopra, CFPB director, in latest Biden administration purge

President Donald Trump has dismissed Rohit Chopra, the Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), marking another removal of a Biden administration official.

This decision, announced on February 1, 2025, comes as part of a broader effort by Donald Trump to reshape the leadership of various federal agencies following his return to office.

Rohit Chopra, who had been in his role since his Senate confirmation in 2021, was known for his vigorous enforcement of consumer protection regulations and his commitment to holding financial institutions accountable.

Rohit Chopra learned of his termination via an email from the White House, as confirmed by an anonymous source familiar with the matter. His dismissal has drawn attention due to his close ties with Senator Elizabeth Warren, a prominent critic of Trump. Warren praised Chopra's tenure, stating that he effectively worked to protect consumers from predatory practices and ensured that Wall Street was held accountable for exploiting hardworking families.

Under Rohit Chopra's leadership, the CFPB focused on issues such as student debt and "junk fees," implementing regulations aimed at reducing costs for consumers.

Rohit Chopra efforts included significant actions against major financial institutions, including a notable case against Navient Corporation, which resulted in substantial penalties and debt relief for many borrowers.

Despite being appointed for a five-year term, Chopra had previously indicated that he would resign if requested by the new president. His firing raises concerns about the future direction of the CFPB and its commitment to consumer protection, as Trump’s administration is expected to shift priorities towards less stringent regulation of financial institutions. The agency will now be temporarily overseen by its deputy director until a new chief is appointed.