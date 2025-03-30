Donald Trump to sack NSA Mike Waltz over Signal chat leak? Here’s what US President said

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz faced backlash over a leaked Signal chat discussing military plans. President Trump defended him, denying any classified information was shared and dismissing calls for Waltz's ouster, emphasising his confidence in his administration's leaders.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published30 Mar 2025, 06:41 AM IST
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz joins US Vice President JD Vance for a visit to the US military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on March 28, 2025. The visit is viewed by Copenhagen and Nuuk as a provocation amid President Donald Trump's bid to annex the strategically-placed, resource-rich Danish territory. (Photo by Jim WATSON / POOL / AFP)
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz joins US Vice President JD Vance for a visit to the US military’s Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on March 28, 2025. The visit is viewed by Copenhagen and Nuuk as a provocation amid President Donald Trump’s bid to annex the strategically-placed, resource-rich Danish territory. (Photo by Jim WATSON / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Signal Chat Leak: United States National Security Advisor Mike Waltz faced backlash recently over an accidental leak of a Signal group chat of Donald Trump administration officials in the US that discussed plans for an upcoming strike on the Houthis in Yemen.

Many had called the leak a massive breach of national security, with a growing clamour for Waltz's ouster. US President Donald Trump, however, denied claims that classified information was shared in a Signal group. In fact, President Trump stood by Waltz and said that he does not need to apologise.

On Saturday, Trump reiterated his commitment to not fire anyone over an embarrassing accidental leak. "I don't fire people because of fake news and because of witch hunts,” Trump said in an interview with NBC News' Kristen Welker. The Presdient said that he had confidence in Mike Waltz and Pete Hegseth, his Pentagon chief.

Waltz inadvertently added Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor of The Atlantic magazine, to a group text using the Signal encrypted messaging service where top officials were discussing plans to attack the Houthis.

The leak triggered a storm after Goldberg, wrote a first-person account of getting a connection request from what appeared to be Waltz on March 11 on Signal, a popular encrypted messaging service used by journalists and government officials in United States

During the chat, Hegseth included details on how the strike would unfold before it took place.

Goldberg said he accepted the request and was then added to a chat group called "Houthi PC Small Group," where he proceeded to see a series of top Trump officials discuss what turned out to be an upcoming attack on the Houthis.

Asked if there were conversations about firing Waltz, Trump insisted, “I've never heard that. And nobody else makes that decision but me, and I've never heard it."

Who is Mike Waltz? The Political Career

I've never heard that. And nobody else makes that decision but me.

In November last year, Trump picked Michael Waltz, as his national security adviser. At that time, Trump called Walz "a nationally recognised leader in national security" and an “expert on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and global terrorism.”

Waltz succeeded Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, is a three-term Republican from St Augustine Beach, Florida, representing the Daytona Beach area in Congress since 2019.

Key Takeaways
  • Accidental leaks can create significant political backlash and national security concerns.
  • Leadership decisions often hinge on confidence and trust within the administration.
  • The use of encrypted messaging services does not guarantee complete security or privacy.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump to sack NSA Mike Waltz over Signal chat leak? Here’s what US President said
MoreLess
First Published:30 Mar 2025, 06:41 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.