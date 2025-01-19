Donald Trump flew from Florida to Washington, DC, for his inauguration on January 20, 2025, accompanied by his family. Over 2,700 users tracked his journey.

US-President-elect Donald Trump boarded Air Force One from Florida to fly to Washington DC on Saturday for his inauguration at Capitol Hill on Monday. Trump was accompanied by his wife Melania Trump and son Barron Trump.

Trump's journey to swear in as the 47th President of the United States had been tracked by FlightRadar24, a free, global flight tracking service that provides real-time information about aircraft. More than 2,700 users are tracking the journey of the 78-year-old US President-elect.

In a video that emerged on the social media platform X, Trump's Air Force One could be seen.

The X user captioned the video saying, "With President Trump, First Lady Melania, and Barron en route to Washington D.C., over 2,700 users on FlightRadar24 are tracking this monumental journey live.

The eyes of the world are watching the return of America's leader."

Earlier, a video from US President-elect Donald Trump, along with Melania Trump and Barron Trump boarding a plane for Washington, DC emerged on social media.

Donald Trump Inauguration Day The Inauguration Ceremony of Donald Trump is scheduled to be conducted on Monday, January 20, 2025. Prior to this, Trump has planned a rally with supporters on Sunday, January 19, 2025. This rally will be conducted in Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, DC.

Donald Trump Inauguration: Change in venue Due to extreme cold weather conditions, the oath-taking ceremony will take place inside the US Capitol. Donald Trump posted about the change in venue on the social media platform Truth Social.

Trump stated that he does not want people to get hurt due to an 'Arctic blast sweeping the Country'.

"Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda," Trump said.

Donald Trump's electoral victory Donald Trump won the US Presidential elections with a landslide victory, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump will be taking over the office from the incumbent President Joe Biden.

