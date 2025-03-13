Escalating the trade war between the US and the EU, President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to impose 200 per cent tariffs on wine, champagne and other alcoholic beverages from France and other European Union countries.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump threatened a 200 per cent wine tariff if the EU doesn’t repeal a tax on US whiskey.

“The European Union, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States, has just put a nasty 50 per cent Tariff on Whisky,” the US President said.

Further, Trump added: “If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER EU REPRESENTED COUNTRIES.”

“This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the US,” said Trump.

In February, India slashed tariffs on bourbon whisky to 100 per cent from 150 per cent after US President Donald Trump criticised “unfair” levies in the South Asian market.

The tariff notification by the Indian government was dated February 13. It said the basic customs duty on bourbon will be 50 per cent, with an additional levy of 50 per cent, bringing the total to 100 per cent.

Meanwhile, Reuters, quoting an industry official, reported that the European Union has said it will proceed with tariffs on US imports, including makeup.

"We are entering a trade war that we do not want to be part of," said Emmanuel Guichard, secretary general of trade association FEBEA.

A day ago, Trump openly challenged US allies by increasing tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports to 25 per cent as he vowed to take back wealth “stolen” by other countries.