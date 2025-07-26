Take a look at the front page that went viral as Trump arrived in Scotland

As US President Donald Trump arrived in Scotland on Saturday for a five-day contoversial visit to the UK and Europe, a Scottish newspaper went viral with its daring front page headline — ‘Convicted US Felon to Arrive in Scotland’.

The headline, which has been in the eye of a controversy since it came to light, was referring to the conviction of Trump on 34 counts of forging business records in May 2024.

The controversial cover quickly went viral on social media, with many people criticising it while others applauding it.

“Scotland falls under UK law…. So the UK welcomes criminals, rapists and pedos,” a Trump supporter said.

“Beautiful! Don’t let the angry fascists discourage you from printing facts,” a user commented, supporting the newspaper.

What are some of the charges Trump is facing in US? Donald Trump was convicted on all charges related to a business fraud case in New York in May 2024. Prosecutors said the Republican leader had masked payments to his former lawyer Michael Cohen who paid $130,000 in suspected hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels. It was alleged Trump masked these payments as legal fees, violating law.

Trump is also charged in Florida for illegally storing classified documents in his mansion even after leaving office as President in 2020. He has denied the charges.

The US President is also accused of trying to reverse the 2020 election outcome with false allegations of a fraud and making attempts to prevent peaceful power transfer with the January 6 Capitol attack.

Why is Donald Trump visiting UK and Europe? Donald Trump told reporters upon his arrival that he will visit his two golf properties in Scotland.

Trump will be in Scotland until Tuesday, and plans to talk trade with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Arriving on UK soil late Friday, Trump confirmed he would meet the head of the European Commission, which has been negotiating with Washington on behalf of the 27-nation bloc.

"I'll be meeting with the EU on Sunday, and we'll be working on a deal," he told reporters as he touched down at Prestwick Airport near Glasgow.