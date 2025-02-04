South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden has formally invited President Donald Trump to Mount Rushmore for a fireworks celebration on Independence Day in 2026, marking the United States’ 250th birthday.

Biggest Birthday Party for America In a letter to Trump, Gov. Rhoden expressed enthusiasm for hosting what he called "the biggest birthday party ever for the United States of America."

Rhoden’s announcement on social media Governor Rhoden wrote on X: “We are ready to throw the biggest birthday party ever for America’s 250th birthday. And there is no better place to do it than Mount Rushmore. I invited @realdonaldtrump to join us for Mount Rushmore Fireworks. We cannot wait to see him there.”

Mount Rushmore as the ideal venue He emphasised that Mount Rushmore is the ideal location for such a historic event and expressed confidence that Trump would support efforts to make it happen.

Governor’s Ooficial statement “We are ready to throw the biggest birthday party ever for the United States of America. And there is no better place to do it than Mount Rushmore,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “I trust that you will work closely with us to make it happen, and we cannot wait to see you there.”

Trump’s Task Force and key appointments Rhoden highlighted Trump’s recent creation of the White House Task Force on Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday (Task Force 250) and the confirmation of former North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum as Secretary of the Interior as key developments that could facilitate the event.

“We relish the opportunity to work with both Secretary Burgum and Task Force 250 to plan a celebration that will draw the attention of the entire nation and the world,” Rhoden said in a statement.

The Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration was previously restored in 2020 under former Governor Kristi Noem and President Trump, after being discontinued for more than a decade. However, the Biden administration later rejected requests to hold the event in subsequent years.

Bill proposed to add President Trump to Mount Rushmore Recently, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has introduced a bill proposing to add President Donald Trump’s likeness to the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota. The proposed legislation aims to honor President Trump for his transformative impact on the country during his terms as the 45th and 47th President of the United States.

The bill highlights Trump’s leadership in areas such as economic growth, national security, and foreign policy, crediting his efforts with fostering peace and prioritizing America’s interests.

Mount Rushmore: A symbol of American history and heritage Located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, Mount Rushmore is one of the most iconic monuments in the United States, drawing millions of visitors from around the world each year. The massive sculpture, designed by artist Gutzon Borglum, features the 60-foot-high faces of four US presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. These presidents were chosen to represent the nation’s birth, growth, development, and preservation, making the monument a profound symbol of American history.

Creation of the monument The idea for Mount Rushmore was first conceived in the early 1920s by South Dakota historian Doane Robinson, who wanted to create a sculpture that would attract tourism to the state. Borglum was selected to design the monument, and work began in 1927. The project faced significant challenges, including the difficulty of working with granite, limited funding, and harsh weather conditions. Despite these obstacles, Borglum and his team managed to carve the monument over a period of 14 years, finally completing it in 1941.

The presidents depicted on Mount Rushmore were chosen for their significant contributions to the United States. George Washington represents the nation’s founding, Thomas Jefferson is a symbol of the country’s expansion and ideals of democracy, Theodore Roosevelt signifies the nation’s growth and development, and Abraham Lincoln embodies the preservation of the Union during the Civil War.

Cultural and political significance The figures of Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt, and Lincoln are revered for their leadership during pivotal moments in the nation’s history, and their faces carved into the mountain are a powerful reminder of the country’s journey.

