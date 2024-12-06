Donald Trump gets ‘Patriot of the Year’ award; calls election night ‘tremendous’

In a ceremony at New York's Tilles Centre, Donald Trump received the 'Patriot of the Year' award from Fox Nation. Reflecting on his victory, he described election night as 'tremendous,' setting the tone for his upcoming administration.

US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday received the "Patriot of the Year" award in New York's Tilles Centre. The award was given at an event organised by Fox Nation.

During the acceptance speech, Trump, who has been picking people for various roles in his administration, recalled his election victory night as "tremendous".

"It was a tremendous day, a tremendous night," he said.

The annual awards “honour and recognise America's finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspirational everyday heroes," according to Fox.

The event was hosted by Fox host Sean Hannity, a longtime Trump friend who stepped in after the president-elect nominated Pete Hegseth, the original host, as defence secretary.

Apart from Trump, others who were recognised Thursday night were conservative actor and evangelist Kirk Cameron, Gen Dick Cody, who used his own helicopter to deliver supplies to help people in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, and Jonathan Diller, the NYPD officer who was killed during a traffic stop in Queens.

Diller's wife, Stephanie, received a standing ovation and thanked Trump for supporting their family after the shooting.

According to American media, the ceremony also honoured Paws of War, an organisation that provides service dogs to veterans and helps those serving overseas bring animals they meet in war zones to the US.

The award function was also important as it marked the culmination of Fox's re-embrace of Donald Trump. The President-elect has in recent years had an up-and-down relationship with the network.

In 2023, Fox paid $787 million to settle a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems over false claims by Fox personalities who echoed Trump's lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him through mass voter fraud.

For over six months in 2023, Fox had a “soft ban" on Trump appearances, with its leaders looking to move on.

However, now that it has become clear that voters want Trump, Fox is quick to embrace Trump again.

Trump will now travel to Paris to participate in a ceremony to celebrate the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, which was destroyed in a fire five years ago.