US President Donald Trump gifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi a signed copy of “Our Journey Together,” featuring photos from Howdy Modi, Namaste Trump, during a customary interaction with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday. During the joint presser on February 13, Donald Trump presented this memorable gift which states "Mr Prime Minister you are great."

Notably, the book is a compilation of photos, including one from Donald Trump's 2020 historic trip to India when he visited the Taj Mahal.

Donald Trump offers F-35 warplanes Donald Trump presented these gifts before the two leaders headed for their crucial meeting. During the interaction, Donald Trump said the US would offer the F-35 warplane to India as part of a bigger commitment to deepen defence ties, Bloomberg reported. According to Donald Trump, the US will increase sales of military hardware to India by “many billions of dollars."

A photo from US President Donald Trump's gifted book ‘Our Journey Together’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We’re also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters,” Bloomberg quoted US president as saying. This move marks emphasises on a commitment to strengthen defence ties and increase military sales significantly.

The Prime Minister on Thursday met US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, met Indian American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Tesla CEO Elon Musk following his arrival in US.

Trump on trade tariffs Clarifying his stance on trade tariffs, Donald Trump said that the US is “not looking at beating anyone” as he touched upon the topic of imposing tariffs on India to counter China.