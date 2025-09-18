UK PM Starmer's ‘free speech’ comeback as Trump defends suspension of Jimmy Kimmel show: Watch video

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (September 18) speaking on the suspension of talk show host Jimmy Kimmel’s television program, claimed the host was fired due to "poor ratings" and a “lack of talent.”

Speaking during a news conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in England, Trump said, “Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person. He had very bad ratings, and they should have fired him a long time ago. So, you know, you can call that free speech or not. He was fired for lack of talent.”

Starmer emphasises free speech, draws line on harmful content

Starmer highlighted the importance of free speech in the United Kingdom while addressing questions about its limits. Speaking to the media, Starmer said, “Free speech is one of the founding values of the United Kingdom. We protect it justly and fiercely, and always will, and we will bear down on any limits on free speech.”

However, Starmer clarified that free speech does not extend to harmful or illegal content. “I draw a limit between free speech and the speech of those that want to peddle paedophilia and suicide social media to children,” he added.Earlier, Trump posted on Truth Social: “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!”

Kimmel suspended over Charlie Kirk comments ABC network Walt Disney Co. has taken Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air indefinitely after remarks Kimmel made about the killing of Republican activist Charlie Kirk. Kimmel, a vocal critic of Trump, suggested in his September 15 monologue that the accused killer might have been a pro-Trump Republican.

“The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.

“In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving.”

Nexstar pulls Kimmel from affiliates Following backlash, Nexstar Communications Group announced it would remove Kimmel’s show from 23 ABC affiliates starting Wednesday. Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, said:

“Kimmel’s comments about Kirk’s death are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse.”

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman also weighed in, calling Kimmel’s remarks “truly sick” and suggested the agency could hold Kimmel, ABC, and Walt Disney Co. accountable for spreading misinformation.

Kimmel has hosted the program since 2003 and is one of the longest-serving late-night hosts in the US.

