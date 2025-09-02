Donald Trump hails major law-and-order victory, declares Washington D.C. ‘crime free zone’

President Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to announce what he describes as a major law-and-order achievement in Washington, D.C., claiming the city is now a “crime free zone” just 12 days into his efforts.

Trump highlights daily arrest reports In a post detailing local law enforcement activity, Trump wrote:

*"This is a list I get every single day!

DC Safe SIT REP 8/30

76 Arrests were made during the reporting period.

5 Firearms were seized.

Significant activity:

an El Salvadorian national and member of the MS-13 designated terrorist organization was administratively arrested.

two separate “drivers of violence” were arrested, one for felon in possession of a firearm and one arrested unlawful possession of a firearm.

subject arrested for assault on a federal officer and threats to the President.

subject arrested for threatening National Guard personnel.

subject apprehended for sexual assault."*

Trump portrayed the arrests as proof of rapid improvements in public safety under his influence.

Praise for Mayor Muriel Bowser Trump also credited D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for cooperating with his administration. He wrote: "Wow! Mayor Muriel Bowser of D.C. has become very popular because she worked with me and my great people in bringing CRIME down to virtually NOTHING in D.C. Her statements and actions were positive, instead of others like Pritzker, Wes Moore, Newscum, and the 5% approval rated Mayor of Chicago, who spend all of their time trying to justify violent Crime, instead of working with us to completely ELIMINATE it, which we have done in Washington, D.C., NOW A CRIME FREE ZONE."

He continued, claiming that Bowser’s approval rating increased by 25% as a result of the crackdown, and added that his approach could be replicated in other cities struggling with violence:

"Wouldn’t it be nice to say that about Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and even the Crime Drenched City of Baltimore??? It can happen, and it can happen FAST! Work with us!!!"

Criticism of other cities Trump contrasted the D.C. situation with crime in other major cities, highlighting Chicago as an example:

"CRIME IS TOTALLY OUT OF CONTROL IN CHICAGO. 6 DEAD, 24 BADLY WOUNDED, LAST WEEK ALONE!!!"

He also referenced Los Angeles, claiming federal intervention had prevented major damage during previous unrest:

“The top Law Enforcement Officer in L.A. said, during the riots, and when I sent the troops in early, that they couldn’t have done it without us. They were completely overwhelmed! If we hadn’t gone in early… L.A. would have lost the Olympics.”