Donald Trump hails ‘monumental victory’ as NATO commits to 5% defense spending: ‘Almost everyone thanked US’

US President Donald Trump declared a major diplomatic win on Wednesday (June 25) as NATO leaders agreed to dramatically increase their defense spending, committing to invest 5% of GDP annually on core and broader security needs by 2035 — a target Trump has long demanded.

Speaking at a closing news conference at the NATO summit in The Hague, Trump praised the alliance’s new defense goal, calling it a historic milestone.

“This week, the NATO allies committed to dramatically increase the defense spending to that 5% of GDP — something that no one really thought possible,” he said.

He announced that the agreement will be officially named “The Hague Defense Commitment”, and touted it as a global achievement.

“It’s a monumental win for the United States because we were carrying much more than our fair share,” Trump said. “But this is a big win for Europe and for actually Western civilization.”

Over $1 Trillion boost for collective defense Trump said the spending hike — with the exception of Spain — will ultimately add more than $1 trillion per year to NATO's collective defense capabilities.

“Europe stepping up to take more responsibility for security will help prevent future disasters like the horrible situation with Russia and Ukraine,” he added.

The new spending goal comprises 3.5% of GDP for traditional defense, such as troops and weaponry, and 1.5% for broader security needs, including cybersecurity and infrastructure protection.

From skeptic to supporter Trump admitted he came to the summit initially viewing it as a routine obligation, but said he left with renewed confidence in the alliance.

“I came here because it was something I was supposed to be doing,” he said. “But I left here a little bit different.”

He described NATO leaders as a “nice group of people,” and claimed that “almost every one of them said ‘thank God for the United States.’”

Praise for allies — and a warning Trump praised most NATO countries for backing the spending increase but singled out Spain as the lone holdout. While Spain claims it can meet its defense commitments with lower spending, Trump suggested the rest of the alliance is united in its resolve.

“They need the United States, and without the United States it’s not going to be the same,” he warned.

NATO’s statement: “Ironclad commitment” The 32-member alliance formally endorsed the pledge in its final summit declaration:

“Allies commit to invest 5% of GDP annually on core defence requirements as well as defence- and security-related spending by 2035 to ensure our individual and collective obligations.”

The declaration also reaffirmed the alliance’s foundational Article 5 commitment: “An attack on one is an attack on all.”

Trump slams Spain’s NATO spending, threatens trade action Trump took sharper aim at Spain, the only NATO country not to sign on to the alliance’s new commitment to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035. While praising most allies for their support, he accused Spain of seeking a “free ride.”

“They want a little bit of a free ride, but they’ll have to pay it back to us on trade,” Trump said.

He then floated the idea of imposing higher tariffs on Spain, despite its position within the European Union, which negotiates trade policy collectively for all 27 member states.

When reminded of this, Trump doubled down: “I’m going to negotiate directly with Spain. I’m going to do it myself,” he insisted.

Spain: 2% is “sufficient and realistic” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stood firm, stating that Spain will increase its defense spending only to 2% of GDP — not 5%. He emphasised that Spain remains committed to NATO’s collective security, especially at its southern and eastern borders.

“Spain will meet the capability targets NATO members agreed upon at Wednesday’s summit,” Sánchez said.

“Our plan to spend 2% of GDP on defense is sufficient and realistic.”

Two days before the summit, Sánchez had already announced Spain’s opt-out, a move that risked undermining NATO unity just ahead of Trump’s arrival.

Despite the disagreement, Sánchez framed the summit as a win for both sides: “In today’s summit, NATO wins and Spain wins something very important for our society, which is security and the welfare state.”

Trump on ‘Daddy’ label, says Rutte “likes me” Wrapping up his press conference, Trump fielded a playful question referencing NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s earlier comment calling Trump the “Daddy” of the alliance.

Asked if he viewed NATO allies as his children, Trump laughed but deflected.