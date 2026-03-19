Trump hails Operation Epic Fury: ‘Did what no president had the courage to do’

Trump said Iran’s navy, air force and leadership have been “gone,” adding that US forces face virtually no opposition.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated19 Mar 2026, 10:05 PM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein(REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump has asserted that Iran’s military capabilities have been effectively dismantled under the ongoing Operation Epic Fury, claiming American forces now operate freely in Iranian airspace without resistance.

Trump said Iran’s navy, air force and leadership have been “gone,” adding that US forces face virtually no opposition.

“We’re flying wherever we want, we have nobody even shooting at us. We are substantially ahead of schedule,” he said, projecting confidence in the pace and effectiveness of the campaign.

His remarks align with earlier claims that the operation has crippled Iran’s military infrastructure, including naval assets and air defence systems.

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