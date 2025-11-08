Trump hails Vivek Ramaswamy as ‘something special’, endorses him for Ohio Governor race

US President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Indian-origin Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy, saying he will be a “great” governor of Ohio.

Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur-turned-politician, ran an unsuccessful campaign in last year’s Republican presidential primary. After suspending his bid, he endorsed Donald Trump and quickly became one of the president's close confidants.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump said, "Vivek Ramaswamy will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

"I know Vivek well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He is Young, Strong, and Smart!" Trump said.

Calling him a “very good person”, the US President said Ramaswamy "truly loves" the US.

“As your next Governor, Vivek will fight tirelessly to grow the economy, cut taxes and regulations, promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., champion American energy DOMINANCE, keep our now very secure border, SECURE, stop migrant crime, strengthen our military/veterans, ensure LAW AND ORDER, advance election integrity, and protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Ramaswamy, 40, thanked Trump for his support and endorsement.

“Thank you, President Trump! Let’s make Ohio greater than ever,” he said.

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy? Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Vivek Ramaswamy earned a degree in Biology from Harvard University and later obtained a J.D. from Yale Law School. He went on to found the biotech firm Roivant Sciences, where he oversaw the development of five drugs that eventually received FDA approval.

Ramaswamy ran as a Republican candidate in the 2024 U.S. presidential primaries but suspended his campaign in January 2024, subsequently endorsing Donald Trump for president.

Following his election as President, Trump announced last November that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Ramaswamy would lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Ramaswamy, however, quit DOGE in January, just hours after Trump took office, amid his plans to run for Ohio Governor.

In his campaign for Governor, Ramaswamy has said that he wants Ohio to become the leading state in the country to grow a business; to raise a young family; for kids to get a world-class education, starting from a young age.