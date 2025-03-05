Donald Trump pauses intelligence sharing with Ukraine days after showdown with Zelensky

Days after pausing military aid to Ukraine after a showdown with President Zelensky at the White House, Donald Trump has now cut off intelligence sharing with the war-torn country. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe said that President Donald Trump has ordered intelligence cooperation with Ukraine and military aid to be halted.

“President Trump had a real question about whether President Zelenskyy was committed to the peace process,” Ratcliffe said, adding that the pause on the military and intelligence front were “temporary” and the United States will again “work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine.”

The US decision to halt intelligence sharing with Kyiv, aimed to force the Ukrainian side to the negotiation table, is expected to hamper its military's ability to target Russian forces.

“I think we'll work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as we have to push back on the aggression that's there, but to put the world in a better place for these peace negotiations to move forward,” John Ratcliffe said.

Earlier, Donald Trump froze military aid to Ukraine as he sought to pressure Volodymyr Zelensky to engage in negotiations to end the war with Russia.

“The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well,” a White House official said, AFP quoted, adding, “We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution.”

The order also pauses “hundreds of millions of dollars in aid through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides funds that Kyiv can use only to buy new military hardware directly from US defence companies.”

Another official said “the order would be in effect until” Donald Trump determined that Ukraine had demonstrated a commitment to peace negotiations with Russia.

Russia lauded the suspension of US aid to Ukraine, saying it was the “best contribution to peace” and to end the Russia-Ukraine war.