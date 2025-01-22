Refugees approved for travel to the United States before the January 27 deadline suspending the country’s refugee resettlement program have had their plans abruptly canceled by the Trump administration, leaving thousands stranded worldwide, as per a report in AP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The suspension was part of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Monday. While the order left open the possibility for refugees who had already completed the rigorous approval process and booked flights to enter the US before the deadline, might still get in.