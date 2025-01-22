Hello User
Business News/ News / Us News/  Donald Trump halts travel plans of refugees already approved for resettlement in US

Donald Trump halts travel plans of refugees already approved for resettlement in US

Livemint

  • The suspension was part of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Monday. The order left open the possibility for refugees who had already completed the rigorous approval process and booked flights to enter the US before the deadline, might still get in.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds former United States President Joe Biden's letter on the day he signs documents as he issues executive orders and pardons for January 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Refugees approved for travel to the United States before the January 27 deadline suspending the country’s refugee resettlement program have had their plans abruptly canceled by the Trump administration, leaving thousands stranded worldwide, as per a report in AP.

The suspension was part of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Monday. While the order left open the possibility for refugees who had already completed the rigorous approval process and booked flights to enter the US before the deadline, might still get in.

According to an email reviewed by The Associated Press on Wednesday, the US agency responsible for refugee processing and resettlement informed staff and stakeholders that "refugee arrivals to the United States have been suspended until further notice."

