Donald Trump has a message for America’s new citizens: ‘Our constitution is now…’

US President Donald Trump wrote a letter to the new citizens, encouraging them to uphold America's rich heritage and protect the Constitution as their own responsibility for future generations.

What does Trump's letter say? Trump's letter read, “On behalf of my Administration and the American people, congratulations on becoming a citizen of our great and glorious Nation.”

“America has always welcomed those who embrace our values, assimilate into our society and pledge allegiance to our country,” he wrote.

“This rich heritage is now yours to protect, promote and pass down to the next generation. Our history is now your history. Our customs are now your customs. And our Constitution is now yours to safeguard, honour and Respect,” Trump added.

"The United States is now your homeland, and you stand as a part of one Nation under God," Trump said. “You have pledged your heart to America—and in return, she offers the boundless promise of freedom and opportunity.”

Trump further added, "We applaud your devotion to our country, our people, our history and our great American story. As long as the American people continue to love our country and uphold our values, there is nothing that our Nation cannot achieve. Our communities will flourish. Our people will prosper."

“Our traditions will endure. And our future will be brighter, more radiant and more hopeful than ever before,” he said.

Lastly, he concluded by congratulating the citizens again and wrote, “May God bless you, and may He continue to bless the United States of America.”

Trump's recent attack on immigration Trump recently criticised immigration policies, saying, "Being soft on these illegal immigrant criminals is over," following the brutal beheading of an Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas, allegedly by an undocumented Cuban immigrant with a previous criminal record.