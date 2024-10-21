Donald Trump has the edge for now

One area that may make a critical difference is whether Mr. Trump has closed the mail-in vote gap with Ms. Harris. In swing states he seems to be narrowing that disparity, which means he will suffer less fall-off on Election Day. Mail-in votes are 100% in the bank. Election Day votes are less certain, because things come up in people’s lives and opinions change. In recent elections, Republicans have been experiencing 1 to 2 points of “leakage" by relying on Election Day ballots for most of their vote. If they equalize among mail-in voters, they may pick up the 1 or 2 points they need to flip most of the swing states.