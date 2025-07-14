Trump's stern WARNING to Russia: Will punish with tariffs if no deal in 50 days to end Ukraine war

With the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, that has been a part of world news for a long time now, US President Donald Trump has dropped a bombshell of sorts saying that America will impose whopping tariffs on Russia if a deal to end the war is not reached within the next 50 days.

Trump threatens Russia with tariffs

President Donald Trump has warned Russia it faces "very severe tariffs" if it doesn’t agree to end the Ukraine war within 50 days.

During a White House meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump announced 100% secondary tariffs targeting countries that trade with Russia . These measures aim to isolate Moscow economically by punishing its business partners.

Trump expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating: "I thought we should’ve had a deal long ago" after multiple failed ceasefire attempts. The move comes as Ukrainian forces face ammunition shortages and territorial losses in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the US President also revealed a new plan where NATO allies, not U.S. taxpayers, will pay for "billions and billions" in advanced weapons for Ukraine. European nations, including Germany, Britain, and Canada will purchase U.S.-made Patriot missiles, air defense systems, and ammunition, then transfer them to Kyiv.

Rutte confirmed the weapons would provide "massive numbers" of equipment to help Ukraine defend itself. This approach satisfies Trump’s demand that Europe shoulder more financial responsibility, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth overseeing the deliveries.

Trump described his conversations with Putin as "always very pleasant," yet Russian missiles keep hitting Ukrainian cities.

The 50-day tariff ultimatum follows collapsed peace talks, including a February Oval Office confrontation where Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Ukrainian President Zelenskyy over perceived ingratitude for U.S. aid. P