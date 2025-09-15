Donald Trump hints at TikTok deal after ‘very well’ trade talks with China; to speak with Xi Jinping on Friday

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (September 15) that trade talks with China had “gone very well” and suggested that a deal had been reached to resolve US concerns over TikTok’s ownership.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump said the ongoing trade meeting in Europe between American and Chinese officials was “concluding shortly” and had been “VERY WELL.” He added that an agreement was also made regarding “a certain company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save” — an apparent reference to TikTok, the popular video-sharing app.

“They will be very happy!” Trump wrote, noting that he would be speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. “The relationship remains a very strong one!!!”

The US has long raised national security concerns over TikTok’s Chinese ownership, warning that user data could be accessed by Beijing. Previous attempts to ban or force the app’s sale in the US have faced legal and political hurdles.

Chinese officials has not confirmed Trump’s remarks or commented on any agreement regarding TikTok.

US officials signal framework reached with China on TikTok deal Senior US officials said progress has been made in negotiations with China over the future of TikTok, with a framework agreement now in place to address Washington’s longstanding security concerns.

US negotiator Greer said an agreement had been reached on the “challenging and prickly issue” of TikTok, though details were not disclosed. Treasury Secretary Bessent said that Washington and Beijing have reached a framework agreement on TikTok during trade talks in Madrid, potentially clearing the way for a shift to US ownership of the popular video-sharing app, and added he would not discuss the commercial terms of the deal.

Bessent further said that details of the arrangement would be finalized after Trump and Jinping speak on Friday.

The US has repeatedly raised national security concerns over TikTok’s Chinese ownership, warning that laws in Beijing could compel parent company ByteDance to share user data with the government. Washington has pushed for US investors to take control of TikTok’s operations in America.

Trump declined to commit to an agreement when questioned by reporters on Sunday evening.

TikTok’s rise and the scrutiny it faces TikTok, the popular short-form video app at the center of US security debates, is developed by ByteDance, a Beijing-based technology company founded in 2012 by entrepreneur Zhang Yiming.

ByteDance launched Douyin, a video-sharing platform, in China in 2016 and quickly followed with an international version, TikTok.

TikTok rapidly became the first Chinese social media app to achieve mass popularity in the West. Unlike traditional platforms built around user networks, TikTok’s strength lay in its recommendation algorithm, which curated content based on individual interests. Its mix of short videos and music clips gave it a reputation as a lighthearted space where creators could find both audiences and opportunity. Viral trends helped boost the careers of artists like Lil Nas X.

The COVID-19 pandemic further fueled its growth as homebound users embraced viral dances and comedy clips. In response, rivals Instagram and YouTube launched competing products — Reels and Shorts — but by then, TikTok had already established itself as a global leader in short-form video.